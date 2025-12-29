Friday TV Ratings: Boston Blue, Dateline NBC, End of an Era, Hollywood Christmas Parade, NCAA Basketball

Menu

Friday, December 12, 2025, ratingsNew episodes: Boston Blue, Fire Country, Sheriff Country, Happy’s Place, Stumble, and Dateline NBC. Special: The End of an Era, Taylor Swift: Eras Tour: Final Show, and The 93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade. Sports: NCAA Basketball: Texas Longhorns at Connecticut Huskies. Reruns: (none).

NOTE: Ratings posted using Fast Affiliate Numbers.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original netwo programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



