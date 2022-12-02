Ginny & Georgia: Season Two of Comedy-Drama Series Coming to Netflix in January (Photos)

Ginny & Georgia has a premiere date for its second season. Netflix revealed that new episodes will arrive on January 5th with the release of the first photos from the upcoming season of the comedy-drama series.

Starring Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark, Katie Douglas, the series follows a teen as she deals with the realization that her mother killed her stepdad. The series was created by Sarah Lampert, and season two will have 10 episodes.

Netflix revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That’s what Ginny is going to have to figure out. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny – her step-dad – didn’t die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny. Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she’s got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia’s past is that it never stays buried for long…

