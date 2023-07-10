Heartbreak High: Season Two; New Casting Announced for Netflix Series (Watch)

Heartbreak High is returning soon to Netflix, and viewers will see two new faces in the cast when the series returns for season two. Sam Rechner and Kartanya Maynard are joining Ayesha Madon, Chloe Hayden, and Thomas Weatherall in the series.

The series is a reboot of the Australian teen drama of the same name, which aired for seven seasons and 210 episodes before it ended in 1999. The reboot follows the students at a fictional high school as they live their lives.

Heartbreak High was renewed only a month after its premiere in September 2022. Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Oi, they’re back! A new era of Heartbreak High is on the horizon, with production of the second season in full swing and two new cast members enrolling at Hartley High. Fresh Faces: Sam Rechner [he/him] will play Rowan Callaghan, an unassuming country boy with a dry wit and a passion for classic cinema who finds himself thrown headfirst into the chaos of Hartley High and a truly epic love triangle, and Kartanya Maynard [she/her] is Zoe Clarke, an opinionated celibacy advocate who, along with her gang of Puriteens, threatens to bring down the SLT class from within. Sam had a breakout role in Steven Spielberg’s biographical feature film The Fabelmans, and starred opposite Jane Seymour and Jacqueline McKenzie in Ruby’s Choice. Kartanya is a Trawlwoolway woman of Nipaluna/Hobart in Utruwita/Tasmania, and has appeared in Deadloch, The Messenger, and Gold Diggers. Returning Cast: 2023 Logie nominees Ayesha Madon, Chloe Hayden and Thomas Weatherall as well as James Majoos, Asher Yasbincek, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran, Sherry-Lee Watson, Bryn Chapman Parish, Josh Heuston, Brodie Townsend, Chika Ikogwe and Rachel House. Logline: The flies are buzzing, the ibis are raiding the bins, and the sun shines down on our favourite “lowest ranking school in the district” – Hartley High. Students stream through the gates and all our heroes are back for a second term – threesomes, chlamydia and burning cars a distant memory – it seems possible that everyone’s done a bit of growing up over the Term 1 holidays… Produced by Fremantle Australia and NewBe, Season 2 of Heartbreak High began filming in June in Sydney (Gadigal, Dharug, Dharawal and Ku-ring-gai lands), Australia, with all the SLT favourites returning after a tumultuous start to the school year. The first season earned a passionate worldwide following for its honest depiction of what today’s teenagers face: from first love, sex, trauma, break ups to inclusivity, sexuality, neurodiversity, and the besties (or frenemies) who get them through it all.”

Heartbreak High season two will arrive in 2024. Check out a teaser showing off the new faces joining the cast below.

Attention students! Next season, we’ll be joined by some new members of the class… Please make them feel welcome at recess 💔 🏫 #HeartbreakHigh pic.twitter.com/jUNGrdb57N — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) July 7, 2023

