Highway to Heaven: Lifetime Sets Reboot Movie Premiere Date (Watch)

The Highway to Heaven reboot movie now has its premiere date. Lifetime will air the first film in a possible series of films on November 6th. A trailer teasing the film starring Jill Scott in the role played by Michael Landon in the original television series has also been released. Scott’s angel will have a little help from a character played by Barry Watson. Ben Daon, Robert Moloney, and Victoria Bidewell also star in the series.

Lifetime revealed more about the reboot film in a press release.

“The Lifetime original movie Highway to Heaven, starring Grammy® Award winner Jill Scott and Barry Watson, is set to premiere on Saturday, November 6 at 8/7c. A “first look” trailer for the film has been released by the network in anticipation of the upcoming premiere. A contemporary take on Michael Landon’s iconic 80s television series Highway to Heaven, the new movie follows Angela Stewart (Jill Scott), an angel who is sent back to earth to help others in need. In the premiere movie, Angela takes on the role of a temporary school counselor and finds herself working alongside junior high school principal Bruce Banks (Barry Watson) as she intervenes in the lives of a troubled student Cody (Ben Daon), his father Jeff (Robert Moloney) and his aunt Vanessa (Victoria Bidewell), who are grieving the tragic loss of Cody’s mother, Melissa (Ashley Ross). As Angela seemingly works miracles with Cody, Bruce is stunned when he learns of the divine nature of Angela’s work. Just like the original series, Lifetime wishes to retain the same messages of hope and encouragement for its audience, while exploring social and emotional issues with sensitivity, joy, and humor. The first movie installment of the Highway to Heaven series is produced by Rain Productions and Propagate for Lifetime. Jonathan Baruch and Rob Wolken executive produce for Rain Productions; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Gregory Lipstone and Rodney Ferrell executive produce from Propagate; Howard Braunstein is executive producer; Jill Scott and Shawn Gee also executive produce. Stacey K. Black directs from an original script by executive producer/writer Cathryn Humphris and award-winning playwright Angelica Chéri. Cindy Landon and Wayne Lepff are executive producing on behalf of Michael Landon’s estate.”

Check out a preview trailer for Highway to Heaven below.

