Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season Seven Renewal; Netflix Docuseries Returning (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Netflix)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons is returning for a seventh season. Netflix has renewed the docuseries featuring Raphael Rowe and released a trailer teasing what is next in the series.

Season seven will Have Rowe showing life inside prisons in Finland, the Czech Republic, Indonesia, and the Solomon Islands. Rowe spent 12 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. He was released in 2000.

Season six of the docuseries was released in September 2022, with the new season set for release on September 15th.

The trailer for Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons season seven is below. A teaser was also released on Instagram.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix docuseries?


