Inventing Anna: Netflix Previews New Drama Series from Shonda Rhimes (Watch)

Inventing Anna is coming to Netflix in February, and the streaming service has now released a trailer. The new dramatic mini-series, created and produced by Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy), is based on real-life events surrounding Anna Delvey. Starring Anna Chlumsky, Julia Garner, Arian Moayed, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, Terry Kinney, and Laverne Cox, viewers will see nine episodes of the limited series.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming series:

“In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey? The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article “How an Aspiring ‘It’ Girl Tricked New York’s Party People – and its Banks” by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as a producer.”

Inventing Anna arrives on February 11th. Check out the trailer below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new series on Netflix?