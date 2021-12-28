Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure: Peacock Previews Sports Documentary Series (Watch)

Get ready to see what happened behind closed doors with NFL legend Joe Montana during his sports career. Peacock has released a trailer for the six-episode sports documentary series, Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure.

Peacock revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure is a 6-part sports documentary series featuring stories that most people don’t know; the doubt from his coaches, the controversies with teammates, and the insecurities from within that drove one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the sport. The series also features exclusive footage, as well as interviews of many NFL personalities including Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, George Seifert, Ed Debartolo, Peyton Manning, Magic Johnson, and Ken Griffey Jr. The first two episodes of Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will premiere exclusively on Peacock on January 6th with new episodes premiering weekly.”

Check out the trailer for the upcoming series below.

