Judy Justice: IMDb TV Sets Premiere for New Court Series Starring Judge Judy Sheindlin (Watch)

Judge Judy Sheindlin is ready to return to television. Her new court series, Judy Justice, is set to premiere on IMDb TV in November. Kevin Rasco, Whitney Kumar, and Sarah Rose are joining her in the courtroom on the new series.

Judge Judy only left our television screens in July, so Sheindlin is wasting no time in getting back to the courtroom. Her original court series aired in syndication for 25 seasons and more than 6,200 episodes.

IMDb TV revealed more about the new court series in a press release.

“Court is back in session! Television icon Judge Judy Sheindlin returns to the courtroom with a new IMDb TV Original series, Judy Justice, premiering November 1. The arbitration-based program will also feature three new members of Judy Sheindlin’s courtroom staff, Kevin Rasco, Whitney Kumar, and Sarah Rose. New episodes of Judy Justice will be available every weekday exclusively on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.

Joining Judge Judy Sheindlin in the courtroom are bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur, court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California, and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter, extending the legacy of the television and courtroom pioneer by bringing in a new generation of legal analysis.

Judge Sheindlin will reunite with her longtime executive producer and director Randy Douthit and co-executive producer Amy Freisleben. The trio have worked together on her long-running broadcast program Judge Judy for more than 25 years, and with Judy Justice they will bring a new courtroom program to streaming audiences.

“I am probably the luckiest on-air personality in the history of television to have had Randy Douthit and Amy Freisleben shepherd my program for over two decades. They continuously make me look good. With Judy Justice on IMDb TV, the magic continues,” said Judge Sheindlin. “Our bailiff Kevin has been in charge of my security for the last three years. He comes from law enforcement, has a winning smile, a delightful personality, and is always professional. Whitney was a truly lucky find. A skilled court stenographer for 15 years, she brings warmth, great proficiency, and best of all, can refresh my memory in a heartbeat with her machine. I’ve known Sarah, our law clerk, since she was born. She will be a third-generation female lawyer in our family. She’s smart, sassy, and opinionated. Who knows where she gets those traits?”

“Judge Judy Sheindlin has been instrumental in shaping the world of television for over 25 years, and she has been a weekday staple for advice, entertainment, and the best one-liners in the business,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of Content and Programming for IMDb TV. “As we continue to build IMDb TV into a modern broadcast network, we are thrilled to have Judy Justice as a signature program that our streaming audiences can enjoy any time of day. Judge Sheindlin, Randy, and Amy have created a fresh court program, and we look forward to introducing Kevin, Whitney, and Sarah to viewers.”

“Judy is a force of nature with a sense of humor. She has an unwavering commitment to justice, a deep understanding of human nature, and a very big heart. She inspires me and makes everyone around her want to do better,” commented Randy Douthit, executive producer and director.

“I was thrilled and humbled when Judy asked me to join her in this new journey as part of Judy Justice, this exciting new program for IMDb TV and Amazon Studios. Our staff has worked tirelessly to create what we know will be the next generation of courtroom television that will appeal to both Judy’s existing fans, as well as to streaming viewers,” adds co-executive producer Amy Freisleben.”