Loki: Season Two; God of Mischief Pulled Through Time in Disney+ Series Trailer (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Loki TV show on Disney+: canceled or renewed?

Loki is returning for its second season next month, and Disney+ has released a second trailer.

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Owen Wilson, the Disney+ series follows a variation of the God of Mischief as he helps the Time Variance Authority.

Season two will find Loki (Hiddleston) working with Mobius M. Mobius (Wilson), Hunter B-15 (Mosaku), and other members of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to navigate the multiverse to find Sylvie (Di Martino), Ravonna Renslayer (Mbatha-Raw), and Miss Minutes (Strong).

Eric Martin is the head writer of the series, with Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani directing episodes.

The trailer for Loki season two is below. The series returns on October 6th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the second season return of this Marvel series on Disney+?

This is one of the better series from Marvel, as some of the the other must admit haven’t enjoyed.

