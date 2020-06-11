Men in Kilts: Starz Picks Up Unscripted Series from Outlander Stars (Video)

Men in Kilts is coming to Starz! The unscripted series will feature Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish from Outlander, and the pair will take viewers on an adventure in Scotland. The cable network released a trailer previewing the series.

“Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), today announced it has picked up the unscripted travel docu-series Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham created by and starring Sam Heughan (Outlander, Bloodshot, The Spy Who Dumped Me) and Graham McTavish (Outlander, Preacher, Hobbit trilogy) from Sony Pictures Television. The half-hour, eight-episode series is a celebration of Scottish history and culture as Heughan and McTavish take viewers along on their adventures, discovering the rich, complex heritage of their native country, meeting various local artisans and experts, and experiencing genuine moments of awe and fascination as the duo share their travels with the audience rather than simply guiding them.

The journey of Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham takes viewers from the heart of Scotland at Glencoe, the site of a great massacre and major clan feud to Inverness and the Culloden battlefield, the site of a great battle and historic turning point, known well to fans of Outlander, that molded Scotland as we know it today.

“‘The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they uncover while traveling through the heart of Scotland makes Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience,” said Christina Davis, President, Original Programming of Starz. “The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends.”

“We are so excited to take viewers on this epic adventure with Sam and Graham. Their bond of friendship and genuine curiosity about the rich culture of Scotland is going to make for an unforgettable journey for all,” added Holly Jacobs, Executive Vice President, Alternative and Syndication Programming, Sony Pictures Television.”