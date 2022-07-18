Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head: Sequel Series Gets Premiere Date on Paramount+ (Watch)

Get ready for the return of Beavis and Butt-Head to series television. Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, will debut on Paramount+ in August. The new series focuses on the characters seen in seven seasons of Beavis and Butt-Head between 1993 and 1997 on MTV. Paramount+ recently revived the characters for an original film — Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.

Paramount+ revealed more about the sequel series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that its upcoming new adult animated series, MIKE JUDGE’S BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD, will premiere on the service Thursday, August 4 in the U.S. and will also be available to stream internationally in all territories where the service is available. The new series follows on the heels of the recently released and critically acclaimed Paramount+ original film BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD DO THE UNIVERSE, which is now available to stream. The service also hosts the 1996 classic movie “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America,” as well as remastered versions of the classic series, with the full library available soon. In MIKE JUDGE’S BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD, Beavis and Butt-Head are back and stupider than ever. “Beavis and Butt-Head” creator Mike Judge will also be featured in Paramount+’s slate of panels at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 21 at 4:45PM in Ballroom 20. Judge and moderator Paul Scheer will discuss the upcoming original series, as well as the recently released film BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD DO THE UNIVERSE. An exclusive look at the new series will also debut during the panel. Created and voiced by writer, producer and director Mike Judge, the characters of Beavis and Butt-Head originated in Judge’s 1992 short film “Frog Baseball,” which was broadcast by MTV’s animation showcase “Liquid Television.” After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, “Beavis and Butt-Head” ran for seven seasons from March 8, 1993 to Nov. 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, “Beavis and Butt-Head” received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society. The show’s popularity spawned various related media, including the theatrical film “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America” in 1996. MIKE JUDGE’S BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD is executive-produced by Mike Judge, Lew Morton and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.”

Check out the trailer for Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Beavis and Butt-Head to series television?