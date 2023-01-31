Monday TV Ratings: All American, The Good Doctor, America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, Alert, Bob ♥ Abishola

Monday, January 30, 2023 ratings — New episodes: The Bachelor, The Good Doctor, All American, All American: Homecoming, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, and Quantum Leap. Specials: TMZ Investigates: Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy. Reruns: The Neighborhood, Bob ❤ Abishola, NCIS, and NCIS: Hawai’i.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?