Monsters: Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny Join Menendez Brothers Series on Netflix (Watch)

Monsters has its Jose and Kitty Menendez. Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny have been cast as the parents of Lyle and Erik Menendez. Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch were previously cast as their sons.

Deadline also reported that Nathan Lane has joined the series in another key role. He will play “writer and investigative journalist Dominick Dunne, who covered the Menendez brothers’ trial for Vanity Fair.”

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan are behind the series, which is set to arrive later this year. Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

Following the massive success of DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix ordered two additional installments of the anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. DAHMER, the record-breaking first iteration of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's 'Monster' anthology, reached 1 billion view hours in its first 60 days, making it only one of four series to achieve this milestone.

