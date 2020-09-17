Moonbase 8: Showtime Sets Premiere Date for New Comedy Series (Video)

Showtime is setting out for space. The network just announced the premiere date for their new TV show, Moonbase 8.

Set at a NASA outpost in the Arizona desert, the comedy series “follows eager astronauts Skip (Fred Armisen), Rook (Tim Heidecker) and their leader Cap (John C. Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they’re cut out for space travel.”

Moonbase 8 debuts on Showtime on November 8th at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

LOS ANGELES – September 15, 2020 – SHOWTIME announced today that the new half-hour comedy series MOONBASE 8, starring Emmy® nominee Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!) and Golden Globe® and Academy Award® nominee John C. Reilly (Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story), will premiere on Sunday, November 8 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The series is created, written and executive produced by Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly and Emmy nominee Jonathan Krisel (Baskets), who also serves as series director. Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator, MOONBASE 8 follows eager astronauts Skip (Armisen), Rook (Heidecker) and their leader Cap (Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they’re cut out for space travel. MOONBASE 8 is produced by A24 and Abso Lutely Productions. In addition to Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly and Krisel, MOONBASE 8 is also executive produced by Dave Kneebone, Eric Wareheim, and A24’s Ravi Nandan and Inman Young.”

