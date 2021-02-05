Mr. Mercedes: Season Three of Stephen King Series Coming to Peacock (Video)

Mr. Mercedes has a premiere date for its third season. The new season will land on Peacock next month. The first two seasons aired on DirecTV’s Audience Network, but those are now currently airing on Peacock as well.

The cast of the Stephen King adaptation includes Brendan Gleeson, Justine Lupe, Jharrel Jerome, Breeda Wool, Holland Taylor, Kate Mulgrew, Gabriel Ebert, Maximiliano Hernández, Rarmian Newton, Josh Daugherty, Claire Bronson, Brett Gelman, Bruce Dern, Glynn Turman, Natalie Paul, Patch Darragh, and Meg Steedle.

Peacock revealed more about the upcoming season of Mr. Mercedes in a press release. Check that out below.

“Based on the best-selling Bill Hodges trilogy (Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers, and End of Watch) by Stephen King, MR. MERCEDES returns for its much-anticipated third season. When beloved local author John Rothstein is found murdered, Hodges, Holly, and Jerome, along with local police, must track down his killer. But this case is more complex than the cold-blooded killing of an American icon. Unpublished novels of Rothstein’s were stolen from his home, and they are worth millions. As the case unfolds, the trio learns that although Brady Hartsfield may be gone, his depravity lives on in the lives of his victims.”

All ten episodes of the series will land on the streaming service on March 4. Check out the Mr. Mercedes season three trailer below.

What do you think? Did you watch the first two seasons of the Mr. Mercedes TV show when it first aired? Are you excited to see season three?