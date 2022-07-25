Mythic Quest: Season Three; Apple TV+ Teases Comedy Series’ Return (Watch)

Mythic Quest is returning for its third season sometime this fall, and Apple TV+ has released a trailer. Starring Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, Jessie Ennis, Danny Pudi, Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee, and Jonathan Wiggs, the workplace comedy series follows a fictional video game studio that produces the Mythic Quest game.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“At a special “Mythic Quest” panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Apple TV+ and the cast and creators of hit workplace comedy series confirmed that the series will return this fall, and unveiled a first-look teaser at the highly anticipated third season. “Mythic Quest” co-creator, executive producer and star Rob McElhenney, co-creator and executive producer Megan Ganz, executive producer and star David Hornsby and stars Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, and Jessie Ennis came together for the conversation, moderated by Craig Mazin, and shared a glimpse into what fans can expect this upcoming season. “Mythic Quest” follows a group of video game developers tasked with building worlds, molding heroes and creating legends, but the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game — they happen in the office. In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man. Co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), the series stars McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, who also executive produces, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin. “Mythic Quest” is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.”

Check out the trailer for Mythic Quest season three below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Mythic Quest on Apple TV+ this fall?