Name That Tune: Season Two of FOX Series to Feature Celebrity Contestants (Watch)

Name That Tune is returning to FOX next month and the network has released a preview for the upcoming second season. Viewers will see some celebrity contestants trying to identify songs, play new games, and win money for charity. Randy Jackson is returning as bandleader alongside host Jane Krakowski.

Viewers will see Jodie Sweetin, Frankie Muniz, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Kelly Osbourne, JoJo, Shaggy, Kim Fields, Tituss Burgess, Mel B., Cassadee Pope, Jana Kramer, Laurie Hernandez, Nastia Liukin, Vernon Davis and Victor Cruz on the season, which kicks off on March 29th. There will be eight episodes.

FOX revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“Actress and Television Personality Jodie Sweetin (Fuller House), playing for The Scleroderma Research Foundation vs. Actor Frankie Muniz (Malcolm in the Middle), playing for the State Forty Eight Foundation Former Beverly Hills 90210 sweethearts “Kelly” and “Steve” go note to note: Actress Jennie Garth, playing for the Equus Foundation vs. Actor Ian Ziering, playing for The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation TV Personality/Actress/Singer Kelly Osbourne, playing for the Sharon Osbourne Colon Cancer Program at Cedars-Sinai vs. Singer/Songwriter/Actress JoJo, playing for The Hole in the Wall Gang Grammy Award-winning artist Shaggy, playing for the Shaggy Make a Difference Foundation vs. Actress/Director Kim Fields (The Upshaws), playing for Back On My Feet Actor/Singer Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), playing for Broadway Dreams vs. Spice Girl & Singer/Actress Mel B., playing for Women’s Aid Singer/Songwriter Cassadee Pope, playing for Creative Waves Foundation vs. Singer/Actress Jana Kramer, playing for Safe Horizon Gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, playing for both the Alzheimer’s Association and OneMind.org vs. Five-Time Olympic Medalist Nastia Liukin, playing for the Special Olympics Former NFL Star/Super Bowl Champ/Actor Vernon Davis, playing for the Vernon Davis Foundation vs. Former NFL Star/Super Bowl Champ Victor Cruz, playing for the Victor Cruz Foundation”

Check out a preview for Name That Tune season two below.

