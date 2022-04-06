Outer Range: Prime Video Teases Neo-Western Series Starring Josh Brolin (Watch)

Outer Range is coming soon to Prime Video, and the streaming service has released a trailer for the new neo-Western series. Starring Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton, the drama series follows a rancher (Brolin) who discovers a mystery on his ranch.

Amazon revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Today, beginning the 10-day lead-up to the anticipated series premiere, Prime Video released the official trailer for Outer Range – the thrilling neo-Western starring Oscar-nominee Josh Brolin. The first season of the cinematic Original series will consist of eight episodes (and many surprising twists), with two episodes premiering every week starting Friday, April 15, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. About Outer Range: Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. A thrilling Western family saga with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown. At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.”

Check out the trailer for Outer Range below.

