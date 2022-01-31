Painting with John: Season Two; HBO Teases Return of John Lurie Series (Watch)

Painting with John has a premiere date for its second season! The unscripted series from John Lurie will arrive in February.

HBO released a trailer and revealed more details about the return of the series in a press release.

“PAINTING WITH JOHN, written, directed by and starring musician, actor, director and painter, John Lurie, debuts its six-episode second season on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT). The unscripted series will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max. Photographed and edited by Erik Mockus, PAINTING WITH JOHN is executive produced by Adam McKay and Todd Schulman for Hyperobject Industries. Part meditative tutorial, part fireside chat, each episode finds the artist ensconced at his worktable, honing his intricate watercolor techniques while reflecting on what he’s learned about life. Season two introduces Cowboy Beckett and combines stunning images of Lurie’s paintings, original music, and irreverent point-of-view on topics such as tapping into one’s childlike artistic side, his overall ambivalence toward fame, and more. The series reminds viewers to prioritize a little time every day for creativity and fun. NPR described season one as “hypnotic, soothing, satisfying,” while Decider called it “both weird and funny at the same time.” Variety praised the show for being “unique to the TV landscape” and Time noted it is a “meditative show for people who can’t stomach meditation apps.”

Check out the trailer and new poster for Painting with John season two below.

