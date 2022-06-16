Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: HBO Max Sets Premiere Date for Spin-Off Series (Watch)

HBO Max has set a premiere date for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the spin-off of Pretty Little Liars. The streaming service also released a trailer for the series, which stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco as the new generation of liars.

HBO Max revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“The Max Original series, PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN, will debut its ten-episode season on THURSDAY, JULY 28 with three episodes. Two new episodes will follow on August 4 and 11, with the final three episodes debuting August 18. · Executive produced and written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (“Riverdale,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) and co-executive produced and written by Lindsay Calhoon Bring (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”), this dark take on the teen melodrama introduces a new generation of Liars who are tormented by A — a masked killer hellbent on punishing them for the sins of their mothers, as well as their own. · Logline: Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls – a brand-new set of Little Liars – find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe – in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars. · Cast: Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco star as our new generation of Liars. The series also stars Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.”

Check out a teaser for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out the Pretty Little Liars spin-off on HBO Max next month?