Queen of the South: Season Five Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if the Queen of the South TV series will be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. USA Network has already announced that season five is the end. Will the ratings hit new heights in the final year, or will they drop further? Will the show have a satisfying conclusion? Stay tuned.

A crime drama based on the Spanish-language telenovela and novel La Reina Del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, Queen of the South stars Alice Braga, Hemky Madera, Peter Gadiot, and Molly Burnett. The story follows Teresa Mendoza (Braga), a poor woman from Mexico on the run from a powerful drug cartel, who seeks refuge in the United States. She eventually rises to power, operating her own drug-trafficking empire. In season five, Teresa finally embraces her Queenpin status and all that comes with it. While she’s tried to maintain a strong moral code and lead with her heart, those values have begun to compromise her ability to stay on top. Now, Teresa must make tough decisions when it comes to those closest to her, all while continuing her quest for even more power.

For comparisons: Season four of Queen of the South on USA Network averaged a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 920,000 viewers.

