Rain Dogs: HBO Teases Premiere of Original UK Comedy Series (Watch)

Rain Dogs is coming soon to HBO, and the cable network has released new details and a trailer for the UK comedy series. Starring Daisy May Cooper, Jack Farthing, Ronke Adekoluejo, Adrian Edmondson, and Fleur Tashjian, the series follows a dysfunctional family. The series arrives on March 6th.

HBO revealed more about the series in a press release.

“The eight-episode HBO original comedy series RAIN DOGS, from BBC One and Sid Gentle Films Ltd, debuts MONDAY, MARCH 6 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Logline: From the brilliant new voice of Cash Carraway, RAIN DOGS is an unconventional love story between a working class single mum, her 10-year-old daughter, and a privileged gay man. The dark comedy stars Daisy May Cooper, Jack Farthing, Ronke Adekoluejo, Adrian Edmondson and Fleur Tashjian in her debut role, as a dysfunctional family on the fringes of society attempting to go straight in a crooked world. Credits: RAIN DOGS is an HBO and BBC One co-production; written and created by Cash Carraway who also serves as executive producer; executive producers, Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris, Jo McClellan for BBC One; co-producer, Henrietta Colvin for Sid Gentle Films Ltd; producer, Ciara McIlvenny; directors, Richard Laxton and Jennifer Perrott.”

Cash Carraway, the creator of the comedy, also spoke about the series:

“I wanted to create a working-class protagonist who doesn’t die easily in her attempts to ‘rise to the top’ yet who is stunted by scrutiny, public ridicule, and gatekeepers due to her socio-economic status. Rain Dogs is your classic transformation story, only Costello Jones is trapped in circumstances where she’s not allowed to change. It isn’t autobiographical, but it definitely has firm roots in the chip on my shoulder! The show centers around Costello’s ambition to be taken seriously as a writer so she can provide for her daughter Iris. But life’s a commotion. Costello is estranged from her family. Iris’ father disappeared before she was born. The cost of living is high, and she can’t hustle the minimum wage, so she relies on her self-made family of Gloria, Lenny, and her soulmate Selby – a rich, gay, recidivist. When writing the series, I was mindful to avoid politics and the social realist kitchen sink trope working-class stories are often forced into. Instead, I set it in an off-beat rom-com between Costello and Selby. At its heart, Rain Dogs is a love story told from the gutter. Daisy May Cooper and Jack Farthing are iconic as Costello and Selby. Their chemistry is special. They play the flawed human heart with such beauty. I hope you will hate to love them, because even though they are fiction – they come from a very real place.”

Check out the trailer for Rain Dogs below.

