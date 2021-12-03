Reacher: Amazon Reveals Action Series’ Premiere Date, Poster, and Trailer (Watch)

Reacher is on its way! Amazon Prime Video has announced a premiere date and released a trailer teasing the new TV show. The action series is based on the first novel of the Jack Reacher series, Killing Floor, by Lee Child. Alan Ritchson takes on the role Tom Cruise played in the films, and he is joined by Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillén, Kristin Kreuk, Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins, and Bruce McGill.

The series was initially titled Jack Reacher but has now been abbreviated to simply Reacher. Amazon revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the upcoming series Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson and based on the novels by Lee Child. All eight episodes of the first season of the Amazon Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, February 4, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Reacher follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: They picked the wrong guy to take the fall.”

Check out the trailer for Reacher season one below.

