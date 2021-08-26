Ready to Love: Season Four; OWN Dating Series Gets Return Date (Watch)

Ready to Love is ready for its return. OWN has announced the premiere date for season four of the dating series. The new season will feature Washington DC as its backdrop while 20 singles look for love.

OWN revealed more about Ready to Love’s return in a press release.

“OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network debuts season 4 (2C) of its hit dating series Ready to Love Friday, October 15th @ 8 PM EST | 7 PM CST with two back-to-back one-hour episodes. Packed with romance and drama, host Nephew Tommy heads to Washington, DC, where twenty of “Chocolate City’s” finest Black singles (ten men and ten women) are brought together in hopes of finding a true connection. there will be shocking curveballs throughout the season’s journey, including surprise singles added to the mix and double eliminations. From mingling at the mansion mixer and pool party to meeting each other’s families and exes, these singles will be tested in every way. Tune in to watch which singles will make it to the end to decide whether they are truly… Ready to Love.”

Check out a teaser for Ready to Love season four below.

