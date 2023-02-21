Royal Crackers: Adult Swim Announces Premiere Date for New Animated Comedy Series (Watch)

Royal Crackers is coming soon to Adult Swim. The cable channel announced the release of the new adult animated series with a trailer. Created by and starring Jason Ruiz, the series follows family members who end up in charge of the Royal Crackers snack company and try to return the business to its former days of glory. Andrew Santino, Jessica St. Clair, and David Gborie also star.

Adult Swim revealed more about the new series in a press release.

A Bakersfield family’s once-successful cracker company dynasty is up for grabs in Adult Swim’s newest animated comedy, “Royal Crackers.” Created by and starring Jason Ruiz, the half-hour series also stars Andrew Santino (“Dave”), Jessica St. Clair (“Veep,” “American Housewife,” “The Deep Dive” podcast), and David Gborie (“Exploding Kittens,” “All Fantasy Everything” podcast). “Royal Crackers” will debut Sunday, April 2 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim and the next day on HBO Max. Royal Crackers was once the king of snacks, but the empire is crumbling. When the family patriarch, tyrannical company founder Theodore Hornsby Sr. ends up in a “super coma,” the rest of the Hornsbys will take their lack of talent and business acumen and try to make Royal Crackers the success it once was. “Like most kids, when I was a young child, I had the stereotypical dream of making an animated television program about a mediocre cracker company and the family of desperate weirdos who run it,” said Ruiz. “In this childhood dream, I wanted it to air on linear TV and then stream on an app the following day. Thank you to Adult Swim and HBO Max for making that little pipe dream come true.” “Royal Crackers” also stars Emmy winner Maile Flanagan (“Jakers! The Adventures of Piggley Winks,” “Naruto,” “Not Dead Yet”) and Fred Tatasciore (“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”). Ruiz serves as executive producer along with Seth Cohen (“The Last Man on Earth”). The series is produced by Titmouse. The first three episodes of “Royal Crackers” will debut on Adult Swim on Sunday, April 2, with new episodes premiering weekly Sunday at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT. The series will also debut globally on HBO Max beginning April 3.

Check out the trailer for Royal Crackers below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new Adult Swim series in April?