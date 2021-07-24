Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season Two Teased by Paramount+ (Watch)

Star Trek: Lower Decks is headed to Paramount+ with its second season on August 12th and the streaming service has released a teaser video. Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman provide the voices behind crew members of the U.S.S. Cerritos and the U.S.S. Titan.

Paramount+ revealed more about season two of the animated series in a press release.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today released the official trailer for season two of its hit original half-hour animated comedy series, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS. The official trailer was revealed during the series’ Comic-Con@Home virtual panel. The STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS season two virtual panel was part of the overall Star Trek Universe panel, which kicked off Paramount+’s Comic-Con@Home “Peak” Animation programming block, showcasing the service’s upcoming animated series. The “Star Trek” Universe panel also included STAR TREK: PRODIGY. Moderated by Jerry O’Connell (“Commander Jack Ransom”), the STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS panel featured a conversation with voice cast members Tawny Newsome (“Ensign Mariner”), Jack Quaid (“Ensign Boimler”) and Eugene Cordero (“Ensign Rutherford”), as well as series creator, showrunner and executive producer, Mike McMahan, and a special greeting from Noël Wells (“Ensign Tendi”). Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), season two of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS is bigger, funnier and Star Trekkier than ever before. Fans can expect strange new (and familiar) aliens to challenge the crews of the U.S.S. Cerritos and the U.S.S. Titan. For Mariner, Tendi, Rutherford and Boimler, the animated adventure is just beginning. In addition to the Lower Deckers, the Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos’ bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell, and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman. The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (“Big Mouth”), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

Check out the trailer for Star Trek: Lower Deck season two below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Star Trek: Lower Deck? Do you plan to watch season two on Paramount+?