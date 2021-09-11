Star Trek: Prodigy: Paramount+ Unveils Trailer and Key Art for New Animated Series (Watch)

Star Trek fans do not have long to wait for the arrival of Star Trek: Prodigy and the return of Kathryn Janeway to the world of Trek. The animated series will premiere next month on Paramount+, and the streaming service has released a new poster and trailer to show off the new series.

Rylee Alazraqui, Brett Gray, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Ella Purnell, and Dee Bradley Baker star on the series alongside Kate Mulgrew (Star Trek: Voyager).

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today released the official trailer and key art for the upcoming all-new animated kids’ series STAR TREK: PRODIGY. The official trailer was virtually introduced by series star Kate Mulgrew, and the key art was unveiled by STAR TREK: PRODIGY executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman during the series panel that took place at today’s global live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration. In addition, it was announced that STAR TREK: PRODIGY will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 28 with a one-hour premiere episode, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S.

Check out the trailer and new poster for Star Trek: Prodigy below.

