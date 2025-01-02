Sunday TV Ratings: Universal Basic Guys, 60 Minutes, Bob ♥ Abishola, Frozen, NFL Football

Sunday, December 29, 2024 ratings — New episodes: The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, and Bob’s Burgers. Specials: Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, Frozen, Frozen 2, 20/20 Special: Jimmy Carter: A Full Life, The FOX Winter Preview, and Grammy Greats: The Most Memorable Moments. Sports: NFL Overrun, The OT, Football Night in America, and NFL Football: Falcons at Commanders. Reruns: 60 Minutes and Bob ♥ Abishola.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?