The Bachelor: Season 28; Joey Graziadei to Lead ABC Series in 2024 (Watch)

The Bachelor has its man for season 28. Joey Graziadei (above, right) will be at the center of the 2024 season of the reality dating series. He was the runner-up in the recently completed 20th season of The Bachelorette, Jesse Palmer (above, left) hosts both programs.

ABC revealed more about Graziadei’s casting in a press release.

After his heartbreaking departure at the end of Charity’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Joey Graziadei will take a second shot at finding his perfect match when he steps in as leading man for the upcoming 28th season of “The Bachelor.” The charismatic teaching tennis pro, who won over Bachelor Nation with his honesty and openness to find lasting love, will be handing out roses when the season premieres next year on ABC. Joey Graziadei “The Bachelor” Season 28

Joey Graziadei is a 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, who stole hearts all over America on season 20 of “The Bachelorette” with his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion. Before his emotional exit, audiences saw Graziadei open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love. As the Bachelor, Graziadei is looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking, surfing and ending his days watching the sunset but knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life. “The Bachelor” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas serve as executive producers.

Check out a teaser for the casting below.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the new season of The Bachelor on ABC? Do you think Graziadei is a good choice?