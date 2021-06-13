The Beast Must Die: AMC Releases Trailer for Revenge Thriller Series (Watch)

The Beast Must Die is premiering next month on AMC and AMC+, and a new trailer has now been released for the revenge thriller series. Jared Harris, Cush Jumbo, Nathaniel Parker, Billy Howle, Geraldine James, Maeve Dermody, Mia Tomlinson, and Barney Sayburn star in the first season of the series, which is based on the novel by Nicholas Blake.

AMC revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“AMC+ and AMC released the trailer for the revenge thriller, The Beast Must Die, starring BAFTA Award-winning actor Jared Harris (Chernobyl, Mad Men) and Cush Jumbo OBE (The Good Wife, The Good Fight). The remaining episodes will continue to debut on AMC+ one week ahead of their AMC linear airings on Mondays at 10:00PM ET/PT. After learning the police investigation into the fatal hit and run of her young son Martie has been dropped, Frances Cairnes (Jumbo) takes matters into her own hands. Posing as a novelist researching a new murder-mystery, Frances ingratiates herself with the family of George Rattery (Harris), the man she suspects is responsible, and sets a plan in action to kill him. She’s tracked by detective Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle, The Serpent, MotherFatherSon), who has reason to believe his department covered up George’s involvement in the incident. Suffering from PTSD following the recent death of his partner, Strangeways throws himself into pursuing justice for Martie. But when he discovers an “undercover” Frances living with George and his family, Strangeways finds himself working to both prove George’s guilt and head off Frances’s plans for revenge before anyone else dies.”

The Beast Must Die first premieres on AMC+ on July 5. Episodes will then arrive a week later on AMC. Check out the trailer below.

