The Challenge: All Stars: Season Four; Paramount+ Reveals Premiere Date and Competitors (Watch)

The Challenge: All Stars has its return date. Season four of the series will arrive in April. Season three of the competition series was released in May 2022.

This season, the action is taking place in Cape Town, South Africa, with “old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers and ex-lovers” competing for a $300,000 cash prize.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that the fourth season of the hit reality competition series THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS will premiere exclusively on the service on Wednesday, April 10 with back-to-back episodes in the U.S. and Canada, and on April 11 in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays. Additionally, a stacked lineup of cast was revealed, along with an official trailer and key art. On the fourth season of THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS, old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers and ex-lovers reunite in Cape Town, South Africa to compete for $300,000. In this game, anyone can win, relationships matter, and only one All Star will claim the title champion. Meet THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS season four contestants: Ace Amerson – 5 Challenges

Adam Larson – 3 Challenges, 1 Win

Averey Tressler – 2 Challenges

Ayanna Mackins – 4 Challenges

Brad Fiorenza – 12 Challenges, 1 Win

Brandon Nelson – 5 Challenges

Cara Maria Sorbello – 14 Challenges, 2 Wins

Derek Chavez – 4 Challenges

Flora Alekseyeun – 1 Challenge

Janelle Casanave – 3 Challenges, 1 Win

Jasmine Reynaud – 6 Challenges

Jay Mitchell – 1 Challenge

Kam Williams – 5 Challenges

Kefla Hare – 1 Challenge, 1 Win

Laurel Stucky – 7 Challenges, 1 Win

Leroy Garrett – 12 Challenges

Nicole Zanatta – 3 Challenges

Rachel Robinson – 7 Challenges, 2 Wins

Ryan Kehoe – 6 Challenges

Steve Meinke – 2 Challenges

Syrus Yarbrough – 7 Challenges, 1 Win

Tina Barta – 7 Challenges

Tony Raines – 6 Challenges

Tyrie Ballard-Brown – 6 Challenges

Veronica Portillo – 13 Challenges, 3 Wins Returning alongside THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS, a new season of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast will premiere on April 11 with episodes dropping every Thursday. Hosted by veteran competitors Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal, the season will feature in-depth recaps with first-hand anecdotes from the most recent episodes. Fans can follow MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast to catch up on past seasons and receive new episodes in their feeds HERE. The podcast is produced by Paramount Audio and MTV Entertainment in collaboration with iHeartRadio and is available across all major podcast platforms. THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS was created for MTV Entertainment Studios by Bunim-Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Ryan Smith, Fred Birckhead, and Mark Long serve as executive producers, and Skye Topic, Rob Whitaker, Kristin Bihr, Micah Kehoe-Thompson, Alex Rosenbloom and Eric Spagnoletti are co-executive producers. Craig Alsop and Cami Kershek serve as supervising producers. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci are executive producers with Jared March as supervising producer for MTV Entertainment Studios and Matthew Parillo and Angela Liao as executives in charge of production.”

The trailer for The Challenge: All-Stars season four is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Paramount+ series? Are you excited to see season four?