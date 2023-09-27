The Curse: Showtime Sets Premiere Date for Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder Series (Photos)

The Curse is finally coming to Showtime. The series, which was ordered in December 2020, will arrive on the cable network in November. Ten episodes were produced for the series created by Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder.

Starring Emma Stone, Fielder, and Safdie, the series follows a newly married couple as they try to deal with a curse while trying to expand their family and star in their own home improvement series. Barkhad Abdi, Emmy nominee Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman will guest star in the series.

Showtime revealed more about the series in a press release.

“SHOWTIME today announced that its highly anticipated series THE CURSE will premiere on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers on Friday, November 10, before making its on-air debut on SHOWTIME on Sunday, November 12, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. SHOWTIME also has unveiled an expanded look at images from the series, which will have its world premiere at the 2023 New York Film Festival on Thursday, October 12, screening the first three episodes. THE CURSE is a genre-bending series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show. The series stars Emma Stone (La La Land), Nathan Fielder (The Rehearsal) and Benny Safdie (Oppenheimer). Guest stars include Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi, Emmy nominee Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman. A co-production of SHOWTIME and A24, THE CURSE is co-created, executive produced and written by Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder. Fielder also serves as a director. Emma Stone executive produces alongside Dave McCary and Ali Herting through their Fruit Tree banner. Josh Safdie also executive produces through their Elara banner. The series will premiere internationally on Paramount+ on November 10 in Canada and on November 11 in the UK, Australia, Latin America, South Korea, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.”

More photos from The Curse are below.

