The Hardy Boys: Season Three; Hulu Releases Poster and Trailer for Final Episodes (Watch)

The Hardy Boys has its return date for its third and final season. Hulu announced the premiere date with the release of a new poster and trailer.

Starring Alexander Elliot, Rohan Campbell, Keana Lyn, Adam Swain, Cristian Perry, Riley O’Donnell, and Krista Nazaire, the series is based on the long-running children’s novel series, which follows two brothers (Elliot and Campbell) on their investigations.

Hulu revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“One last case. “The Hardy Boys” returns for its third and final season on July 26, and things are getting dangerous for our heroes. Getting in on the action is guest star Bailee Madison (“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”), who joins the mix as the mysterious Drew Darrow. SYNOPSIS: When Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) receive mysterious posthumous instructions from their grandmother, they find themselves on the hunt for a third powerful relic – the same one their Great Grandfather was after. However, they aren’t the only ones looking it… so the race is on to stop a power from being unleashed on the world! Nothing is what it seems, as The Hardy Boys and their friends face their most dangerous and unpredictable case yet. The future is coming for our heroes, whether they’re ready or not.”

The trailer and key art for The Hardy Boys season three is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hulu series? Are you sad to see it end?