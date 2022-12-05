The Last of Us: HBO Previews Post-Apocalyptic Drama Series (Watch)

The Last of Us arrives on HBO in January, and the cable channel has released a first look at the post-apocalyptic drama. Starring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Ashley Johnson, and Troy Baker, the series is based on the video game series from Naughty Dog and follows a pair as they travel through a zombie-filled land.

HBO revealed the following about the series in a previous release.

THE LAST OF US takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Nine episodes are planned for the first season of the live-action series, which debuts on January 15th. Check out the trailer for The Last Of Us below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Last Of Us on HBO in January?