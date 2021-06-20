The Patrick Star Show, Middlemost Post: Nickelodeon Sets Series Premieres (Watch)

Nickelodeon is showing off part of its summer line-up. The Patrick Star Show and Middlemost Post now have their premiere dates and the cable channel has also released trailers for both new shows.

Nickelodeon revealed more about the premieres in a press release.

“From under the sea in Bikini Bottom to the mountain tops of Mount Middlemost, Nickelodeon is delivering colorful characters, stories and big laughs with the series debut of The Patrick Star Show and Middlemost Post, premiering back to back Friday, July 9, at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT) and 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, each series will continue to rollout new episodes Friday nights on Nickelodeon and debut internationally in the fall.

The Patrick Star Show is the second spinoff of the number-one animated series SpongeBob SquarePants and follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. In the premiere episode, “Late for Breakfast,” Patrick presents a show about food after missing out on a hearty breakfast. Then in “Bummer Jobs,” Patrick and SpongeBob experience the wonders of the workforce.

Longtime voice of Patrick Star, Bill Fagerbakke lends his voice as the young adult Patrick alongside new cast members: Tom Wilson (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Cecil Star, Patrick’s fun-loving, happy-go-lucky dad who always puts his family first; Cree Summer (Rugrats) as Bunny Star, Patrick’s loving, sea star mom who is a kooky oddball; Jill Talley (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Squidina Star, Patrick’s 8-year-old little sister who drinks her coffee from a sippy cup; and Dana Snyder (The Penguins of Madagascar) as GrandPat Star, Patrick’s genius grandpa, and the most intelligent member of the Star family. Summer also voices Grandma Tentacles, Squidward’s grandma.

Additional cast members include veteran actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward Tentacles), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

Marc Ceccarelli (SpongeBob SquarePants), Vincent Waller (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Jennie Monica (SpongeBob SquarePants) are co-executive producers of the series. The Patrick Star Show is developed for television by Claudia Spinelli, SVP of Animation Development, Nickelodeon, with production overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series, Animation, Nickelodeon.

Marking Nickelodeon’s first original animated series in five years, Middlemost Post hails from SpongeBob SquarePants’ alum John Trabbic III and follows a former rain cloud, a brawny mailman and their magical pet walrus as they deliver packages to the unusual inhabitants of Mount Middlemost. In the debut episode, “First Delivery,” while delivering a letter to a house that never gets mail, the gang goes through warfare to get to its front door. Next in “Chore or Less,” in an attempt to be more like Angus, Parker does the chores and realizes that they’re actually boring.

The Middlemost Post voice cast includes Becky Robinson (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) as Parker J. Cloud, an exuberant, relentlessly kind, overly eager, and most of all, pliable cloud who’s desire is to spread cheer; John DiMaggio (Futurama) as Angus Roy Shackelton, Parker’s boss and proprietor of the Middlemost Post; Kiren (Raising Hope) as Lily, Parker’s best friend and master inventor; Colton Dunn (Superstore) as Mayor Peeve, the petty Mayor of the city of Somewhere locked in a petty, one-sided feud with Angus; and Johnny Pemberton (In the Loop) as Ryan, Mayor Peeve’s loyal assistant.

Middlemost Post is created and co-executive produced by John Trabbic III. Dave Johnson serves as co-executive producer and story editor for Middlemost Post, with production overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series, Animation, Nickelodeon.”