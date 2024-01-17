The Really Loud House: Season Two of Nickelodeon Series to Debut with Hour-Long Musical Episode (Watch)

The Really Loud House finally has a return date. Season two of the series will arrive next month with a special hour-long musical episode. Nickelodeon released a trailer teasing the return of the series. The series was renewed in April 2023.

Starring Wolfgang Schaeffer, Brian Stepanek, Jolie Jenkins, Eva Carlton, Sophia Woodward, Catherine Ashmore Bradley, Annaka Fourneret, Aubin Bradley, Ella Allan, Mia Allan, Lexi Janicek, Lexi DiBenedetto, August Michael Peterson, and Jahzir Bruno, the live-action series is inspired by The Loud House animated series and follows Lincoln Loud (Schaeffer) as he deals with living with his family, including his 10 sisters in Royal Woods, Michigan.

Nickelodeon revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“The Louds are back! Nickelodeon today announced a special premiere for its hit live-action series The Really Loud House. The hour-long premiere titled, “A Musical to Remember,” is set to premiere on February 19 on Nickelodeon and will be followed by a soundtrack release. Additionally, the second season of The Really Loud House will return with brand-new episodes on February 28 on Nickelodeon. In “A Musical to Remember,” Lincoln Loud and his best friend Clyde McBride’s plans go awry when Lincoln accidentally eats some memory-erasing jellybeans. After learning that music can help jog a person’s memory, the Louds work together to bring Lincoln’s memory back before it’s too late. Watch the special premiere event Monday, February 19 at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Featuring all-new original songs and medleys performed by Lincoln, Clyde and the Loud family, including “We’re the Louds,” “Too Sad to Rock,” “Clincoln McCloud” and more, the 20-soundtrack album will be available to stream on all major streaming platforms starting February 19 at 9 p.m. PT / February 20 at 12 a.m. ET. Season two of The Really Loud House will feature even more hilarious adventures in the town of Royal Woods. Follow the comedic chaos of the Loud family as their kitchen mysteriously catches on fire, Lincoln and Clyde end up in a hot air balloon, the youngest sisters attempt to go out and adventure on their own and more. Based on the Emmy Award-winning animated series, The Loud House, and following the success of the hit live-action movies A Loud House Christmas and A Really Haunted Loud House, season two premieres Wednesday, February 28 at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. The cast from the first season of The Really Loud House will reprise their roles in the musical and in the series’ second season: Wolfgang Schaeffer as Lincoln Loud; Brian Stepanek as Lynn Loud Sr.; Jolie Jenkins as Rita Loud; Eva Carlton as Leni Loud; Sophia Woodward as Luna Loud; Catherine Bradley as Luan Loud; Annaka Fourneret as Lynn Loud; Aubin Bradley as Lucy Loud; Ella Allan as Lola Loud; Mia Allan as Lana Loud; Lexi Janicek as Lisa Loud; Lexi DiBenedetto as Lori Loud; and August Michael Peterson as Lily Loud. Jahzir Bruno plays Lincoln’s best friend, Clyde McBride. The Really Loud House series is executive produced by Tim Hobert (The Middle, Scrubs, Community), who is also showrunner. Jonathan Judge (Life in Pieces, Young Sheldon, A Loud House Christmas) serves as a director and executive producer on the series. Michael Rubiner (The Loud House) also serves as an executive producer. Production for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brittany Cope serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the franchise.”

The teaser for The Really Loud House season two is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Nickelodeon series? Do you plan to watch season two?