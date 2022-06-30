The Resort: Peacock Releases Trailer and Art for Comedy-Thriller Series (Watch)

The Resort is coming to Peacock on July 28th and the streaming service has released a trailer and poster for the new series. Starring William Jackson, Cristin Milioti, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, Nick Offerman, Gabriela Cartol, and Skyler Gisondo, the comedy-thriller series follows a couple who’s been dragged into a mystery while on a trip for their 10th anniversary.

Peacock revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.” Andy Siara, showrunner and writer, said the following about the new series: “When I was much younger and had more energy, I wanted to make a big summer movie with mystery, detectives, adventure, comedy, tragedy, romance, a natural disaster, plus a dose of the surreal and existential – and ideally it would have been for Universal. That didn’t happen. But now, many years later, we have The Resort… and it’s kind of a big summer movie with all of those things… just split into 8 half-hour episodes on Peacock, which is kind of like the sibling of Universal, so it all came together in the end. Moving on – The Resort is about a lot of things. There are big swings, and little swings. It’s someone looking back on their life and trying to remember the good times, mixed with a 5-year-old playing with toys in the backyard. It never takes itself too seriously, but sometimes it gets pretty serious. I guess, at its core, it’s about people who want to go back to a time in life when things seemed a bit easier, before the hard parts of life keep piling up. It’s about people who are trying to recapture that feeling of home. And within that, there’s a big mystery.”

