The Undoing: HBO Sets Debut of Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant Series (Video)

The Undoing has its new arrival date. The series, which stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, was set to premiere earlier this year on HBO, but the premiere was delayed due to COVID-19. The series will now arrive in October.

Kidman also serves as executive producer on the limited series. She is joined by Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett And Celia Costas. The series follows a couple that deals with what happens next after a “violent death” impacts their lives. The drama is based on a novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

HBO revealed more about the series in a press release. Check that out below.

“From Emmy®, Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning director Susanne Bier (The Night Manager) and the Emmy®-winning creator of Big Little Lies, David E. Kelley and starring Emmy® and Academy Award and Golden Globe-winner Nicole Kidman (HBO’s Big Little Lies) and Emmy® nominee Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal), comes the six-part limited series THE UNDOING, debuting SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO. Directed by Susanne Bier and created and written for television by David E. Kelley, who also serves as showrunner; executive produced by Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley through David E. Kelley Productions, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea through Made Up Stories, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas. The limited series follows Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family. THE UNDOING also stars Edgar Ramirez (Emmy® nominee for American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace and Carlos) as Detective Joe Mendoza; Noah Jupe (Honey Boy and A Quiet Place 2) as Henry Fraser, Jonathan and Grace’s precocious and artistic 12-year-old son; Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) as Sylvia Steinetz; Noma Dumezweni (Black Earth Rising) as Haley Fitzgerald; Sofie Gråbøl (HBO’s Gentleman Jack, Fortitude) as Catherine Stamper; Matilda De Angelis as Elena Alves; Ismael Cruz Córdova (Berlin Station) as Fernando Alves; and Donald Sutherland (Emmy® winner for Citizen X) as Franklin Reinhardt, Grace’s father, a retired financier and loving grandfather who is tasked with protecting his family when turbulent revelations come to light.”

