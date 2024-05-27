Barbecue Showdown: Season Three of Cooking Competition Series Coming in July

Barbecue Showdown has been renewed for a third season. Netflix announced that the cooking competition series will return in July, with host Michelle Buteau and judges Melissa Cookston and Kevin Bludso. Eight episodes have been produced for the season, featuring nine contestants trying to win a large cash prize.

Netflix revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Netflix announces the renewal of Barbecue Showdown for a third season. Additionally, the cooking competition series is set to premiere on Thursday, July 4th. Synopsis: Barbecue Showdown is back, and the competition is bigger, and blazing hot! Nine of the best barbecuers from across the country will have to master the flame in an open fire playground, and create mouth-watering, boundary-pushing barbecue, for a $50,000 prize. Actress and comedian Michelle Buteau serves as host, and joins world-class BBQ judges Melissa Cookston and Kevin Bludso to crown the next great pitmaster. Barbecue Showdown Season 3 premieres July 4th, only on Netflix.”

