Monday TV Ratings: All American, Weakest Link, Press Your Luck, The Neighborhood, M*A*S*H Special

All American TV show on The CW: (canceled or renewed?)

Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW — © 2024 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Monday, May 27, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: All American and Weakest LinkSpecials: M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television and American Ninja Warrior Couples ChampionshipReruns: The Neighborhood, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Celebrity Jeopardy!, and Press Your Luck.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

