The Walking Dead: Dead City: AMC Releases Trailer and Key Art for New Series (Watch)

The Walking Dead: Dead City is coming to AMC next month, and the cable channel has now released a new trailer and key art teasing the series’ arrival.

Starring Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, Trey Santiago-Hudson, Charlie Solis, and Gaius Charles, the AMC series is the fourth spin-off from The Walking Dead. The story follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) as they travel through Manhattan together.

AMC revealed more about the new series in a press release.

Today, AMC Networks released the trailer and key art for The Walking Dead: Dead City, starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The highly anticipated new series in The Walking Dead Universe will premiere Sunday, June 18 at 10:00pm ET on AMC and AMC+, with subsequent episodes airing at 9:00pm ET. The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. The series also stars Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek, amongst others. Eli Jorné, who has been a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is overseen by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe. Cohan and Morgan also serve as executive producers, along with Brian Bockrath.”

The trailer and key art for The Walking Dead: Dead City are below.

