The Witcher: Season Three; Netflix Teases Premiere Date for Henry Cavill’s Final Episodes (Watch)

The Witcher is returning soon with its third season. The series, which will mark the end of Henry Cavill’s time as the well-known character of Geralt of Rivia, arrives in June.

The eight-episode season will be released in two parts. The second half of the season will arrive in July. Liam Hemsworth is taking over the role of Geralt for season four.

Also starring Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musial, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer, the fantasy series is based on the video game and novel series of the same name.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

Synopsis: As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.

The trailer for The Witcher season three is below.

