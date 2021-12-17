Menu

Thursday TV Ratings: Legacies, Station 19, Ghosts, Women of Worth, NFL Football

Published:

Legacies TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Chris Reel/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Thursday, December 16, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy, Big Sky, and Legacies. Specials: Dogs of the Year 2021, L’oreal Paris Women of Worth, and Dolly Parton’s Cost of Many Colors.  Sports: NFL Football: Chiefs at Chargers.   Reruns: Young Sheldon, United States of Al, Ghosts, B Positive, and Bull.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




