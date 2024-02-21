90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After: Season Eight Premiere Date Set for TLC Reality Series (Watch)

Get ready for more from the world of 90 Day Fiancé. TLC has announced the release date for season eight of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After with the release of a trailer.

During the upcoming season, viewers will see the return of Kobe & Emily, Alexei & Loren, Mahmoud & Nicole, Thais & Patrick, Jasmine & Gino, Liz & Big Ed, and Michael & Angela. The couples will continue to deal with their lives together and show the daily struggles they have in their relationships.

TLC revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“TLC announced today a new lineup of 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? couples that viewers have come to know and root for over the years. They continue to navigate the highs and lows in their relationships including everything from preparing for first impressions with the in-laws, to managing significant cultural differences, to working through turbulent family dynamics and more. These couples are kissing the honeymoon stage goodbye as they navigate the next step in their love story. 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? premieres Sunday, March 17 at 8pm ET/PT on TLC.

Over the years, the 90 DAY FIANCÉ franchise has helped find love matches all over the world. The show has been filmed in 56 countries, broadcast in 216 territories and translated into 44 languages. When it comes to lasting marriages, 90 DAY FIANCÉ has a 78% success rate – higher than the national average.

Below are the 90 Day couples who will be featured on the upcoming season of 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? with two more couples to be announced soon!

Kobe (36, Cameroon) and Emily (31, Kansas), (Previously appeared on 90 Day Fiancé): With two kids and her parents in tow, Emily accompanies Kobe on a pilgrimage to his home country of Cameroon for the first time. Emily can’t wait to meet her husband’s family, whom she’s never met before, but soon finds herself hard pressed to prove she can be a good Cameroonian wife.

Alexei (35, Israel) and Loren (35, Florida), (Previously appeared on Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days): After having three kids in three years, Loren and Alexei are finally ready to hit the brakes on baby making. But when Loren reveals her plans for a major life overhaul, Alexei worries about losing the balance they’ve finally found. Can the couple find happiness as individuals while keeping their family together?

Mahmoud (31, Egypt) and Nicole (40, California), (Previously appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way): After four years in Egypt, Nicole has returned to L.A. in hopes that she and Mahmoud can make a life together in America. As Nicole rediscovers herself in Los Angeles, how will Mahmoud cope with the huge cultural differences he’s about to face? Will they be able to find common ground or are their differences too much to overcome?

Thais (26, Brazil) and Patrick (33, Nevada) (Previously appeared on 90 Day Fiancé): When Thais left Brazil to be with Patrick, she hid from her family that she intended to marry him, which caused a lot of tension during their 90 days. Now the couple is traveling back to Thais’ hometown for the first time since the birth of their daughter and they hope they can mend relationships, chiefly with Thais’ father who still expects Patrick to ask for his daughter’s hand in marriage. But things take a turn for the worse when Patrick’s rowdy brother John tags along on the trip and Patrick’s father shows up with some unexpected demands.

Jasmine (36, Panama) and Gino (54, Michigan), (Previously appeared on 90 Day Fiancé): Gino & Jasmine had a rocky 90 days and now, they both feel betrayed when certain agreements aren’t followed through on, leaving their future hanging in the balance. Will Jasmine stay in the U.S. long enough for the couple to find happiness? Or will Gino’s mistakes drive Jasmine back to Panama?

Liz (31, Arkansas) and Ed (58, Arkansas), (Previously appeared on 90 Day: The Last Resort): Following a successful therapy retreat in Florida, Ed and Liz have settled in Arkansas and are planning the wedding of their dreams. But the two still have a lot to overcome, including making sure Liz’s daughter is well-adjusted in their new home, and coping with the mounting financial pressure of a move and a wedding. Will the couple finally walk down the aisle or collapse one last time?

Michael (35, Nigeria) and Angela (57, Georgia), (Previously appeared on 90 Day: The Last Resort): After years of waiting and multiple visa denials, Michael has finally secured a make-or-break spousal visa interview. Angela joins him in Africa to prepare for the most important day of their lives. But a cascade of unsettling discoveries leaves Angela grappling with the darkest doubts she’s ever faced about her marriage. Will Michael finally get to see Georgia? Can Angela finally exorcise the demons that have shadowed their relationship. Or will she cancel the visa for good?

90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, for TLC.