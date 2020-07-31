A Wilderness of Error: FX Sets Debut for True Crime Docuseries (Video)

A Wilderness of Error is coming soon to FX. The network has ordered a new five-part true-crime documentary series based on the best-selling book by Errol Morris. A trailer has been released to tease the new series which will arrive in September.

FX revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“FX today announced that A Wilderness of Error, the latest in its slate of docuseries and documentary features, will premiere Friday, September 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and the following day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first three episodes airing back-to-back-to-back from 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET/PT, with the final two episodes airing the following week. From Emmy Award-winning producer Marc Smerling and Emmy Award-winning executive producer Jason Blum, producers of the groundbreaking and award-winning series The Jinx, comes a five-part documentary series, A Wilderness of Error, based on the best-selling book by Errol Morris who also appears in the series. Smerling directs and executive produces the series under his recently launched production company Truth Media, alongside executive producers Blumhouse Television (The Jinx, The Loudest Voice, The Good Lord Bird) and UCP (Unspeakable Crime: The Killing of Jessica Chambers, Mr. Robot, The Act), a division of Universal Studio Group. When Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald is sent to prison for killing his family, a storm of swirling narratives challenges our very ability to find the truth all the while overshadowing a chilling possibility: MacDonald may be an innocent man. Additional executive producers include Michael Jackson, Rachael Horovitz, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Mary Lisio, Dawn Olmstead and Jessica Grimshaw. Jackson and Horovitz (Patrick Melrose) acquired the rights to the book and brought the project to Blumhouse. In addition, Smerling in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment will be launching a companion podcast, Morally (In)Defensible, which follows the story of journalist Joe McGinniss in the writing of his smash best seller Fatal Vision, also about the MacDonald murders, prior to the airing of the docuseries. A Wilderness of Error is the next entry in FX Networks’ growing library of docuseries and documentary features. It follows the success of The Most Dangerous Animal of All and AKA Jane Roe.”

Check out the poster and trailer for the new series below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new true-crime series? Have you read the book?