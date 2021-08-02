Archer: Season 12 of Animated Spy Comedy Teased by FXX (Watch)

A new season of Archer is coming soon to FXX, and the cable channel has now released a new trailer. The animated comedy series stars H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates.

FXX revealed more about the upcoming 12th season of Archer in a press release.

“The “world’s greatest spy” is back (his words, not ours). New season of Archer premieres August 25th on FXX and next day on FX on Hulu. In season 12 of FXX’s comedy Archer, “Sterling Archer” and gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive?”

Check out the trailer for Archer season 12 below.

