Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Two; CBS Sitcom to Return for 2020-21 Season

CBS ♥ Bob ♥ Abishola. The network just announced they’ve ordered a second season of the Monday night TV show for the 2020-21 season.

A freshman sitcom, Bob ♥ Abishola stars Billy Gardell, the owner of a successful compression sock factory, who falls for the nurse who takes care of him after he suffers a heart attack. The cast also includes Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, and Travis Wolfe, Jr.

The first season of Bob ♥ Abishola is averaging a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.87 million viewers. That makes Bob ♥ Abishola the highest-rated new series for CBS‘ 2019-20 season.

