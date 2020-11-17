Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Two Ratings



Last year, Bob ♥ Abishola was CBS’ highest-rated new scripted TV series. How will this romantic comedy perform in year two? Will it experience the dreaded sophomore slump and lose its way and its audience? Will Bob ♥ Abishola be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, and Anthony Okungbowa. Bob (Gardell) owns a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse named Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

11/17 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Bob ♥ Abishola on CBS averaged a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.96 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Bob ♥ Abishola TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?