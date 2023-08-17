Chucky: Season Three Premiere Date Set for Syfy and USA Network Horror Series (Watch)

The deadly doll is coming to our nation’s capital. The third season premiere date for the Chucky TV series was announced in a mock press conference. The sequel to the movie franchise is simulcast on the USA Network and Syfy cable channels.

A tongue-in-cheek horror series, the Chucky TV show stars Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Brad Dourif with Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa, and Barbara Alyn Woods in recurring roles. In the story, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage “Good Guy” doll turns up at a suburban yard sale and is purchased by teen Jake Wheeler (Arthur). It turns out to be none other than Chucky (Dourif), a doll that holds the soul of a deceased and vicious serial killer. Soon, everyone in the town must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies, and new prey, seeking to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes.

On Syfy, the second season of Chucky averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 224,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). On USA Network, the episodes averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 249,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Chucky is his ever-charming elusive self as he spars with reporters in the premiere announcement video. He claims he has no idea who Sewa is but does share that Tilly will return because, well, she always comes back.

Season three of Chucky debuts on Wednesday, October 4th, on USA Network and Syfy. Episodes stream the next day on the Peacock streaming service. The second season of SurrealEstate will follow on Syfy only.

No further questions. 😈 Chucky returns to take D.C. by storm, October 4th on @USANetwork and @SYFY! pic.twitter.com/bpTXILD6Cg — USA Network (@USANetwork) August 17, 2023

