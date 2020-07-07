Days of Our Lives: Kristian Alfonso Quits NBC Soap After 37 Years (Video)

Days of Our Lives is losing one of his stars. Kristian Alfonso is leaving the series after 37 years as Hope Brady. The actress revealed her departure in a statement to Deadline.

She said the following about leaving the NBC soap opera:

“I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter, I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September. I’ve already filmed my last episode several months ago.”

It was announced last week that production would resume on the series on September 1. Learn more about her departure in the video below.

What do you think? Are you surprised by Alfonso’s exit? Will you miss her character on Days of Our Lives?